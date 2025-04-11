Minnesota weather: Turning brighter and seasonable Friday afternoon

The Brief Friday morning will start off cloudy and foggy, especially in portions of central and western Minnesota. Temperatures are closer to seasonable with highs in the 50s. The weekend is warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s, though there is a chance for rain.



A cloudy start will clear for a brighter afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s on Friday.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning clouds and fog will clear for a brighter and sunnier afternoon. Winds remain light from the south at around 5 mph.

Temperatures are closer to seasonable on Friday with widespread highs in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 57 degrees.

Overnight, southerly breezes kick in, keeping temperatures mild with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and setting the stage for a warmer weekend.

Warmer weekend ahead

What's next:

The warming trend continues into the weekend, though it will come with increasing winds, more clouds and the chance of rain.

Saturday will feel much warmer, especially in the metro where highs reach the mid to upper 60s, and into the low 70s across southwestern Minnesota. However, expect more cloud cover and breezy conditions, with gusts of up to 30 mph.

A system moves in on Sunday, bringing the chance for isolated storms in the morning, and again in the evening as a cold front moves in. But the afternoon looks pleasant with highs in the 70s.

As the cold front passes, Monday turns much cooler and windy, with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s by midweek.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

