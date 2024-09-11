Minnesota weather: Hazy sky, staying warm on Wednesday

The Brief It's a warmer day on Wednesday with a daytime high of 86 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Hazy conditions linger due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Temperatures remain steady in the 80s as we head into next week.



Wednesday brings another summer-style day with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s, accompanied by hazier skies.

Wednesday's forecast

The Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota will experience another warm, hazy, and dry day. Expect fewer clouds on Wednesday, but the haze from the wildfires burning in the western U.S. continues to linger, making for hazy conditions.

Temperatures will start in the low 70s and rise to a comfortable daytime high of 86 degrees in the metro area. It will be a warm, summer-like day with light southwest winds ranging from 5-15 mph, making for a pleasant but warm afternoon.

Overnight remains pleasant and quiet with a few passing clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

Looking ahead

Thursday continues the trend of warm, sunny weather with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. As we approach the weekend, Saturday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 80 degrees, still above the seasonal average of 75 degrees. While a stray shower may pop up, the day will generally be mild and quiet, with partly sunny skies.

Sunday sees a slight uptick in temperature and humidity, reaching a high of 82 degrees in the metro, along with light winds. As we move into the week ahead, expect temperatures to stay steady in the 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: