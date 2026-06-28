Minnesota weather: Extreme heat warning issued for Monday

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The Brief An extreme heat warning is in effect across parts of central and southern Minnesota from 9 a.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values up to 110 degrees. Hot, humid weather and possible storms are expected throughout the week.



Hot and humid weather settles into Minnesota on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the 90s leading up to the Fourth of July. An extreme heat warning has been issued for Monday as heat index values could reach 105 to 110 degrees.

Extreme heat warning Monday

What to expect:

A large upper-level ridge will dominate much of the central lower 48, leading to a surge in moisture and heat all the way up into the upper Midwest. Dew points will climb into the upper 60s and even the lower to mid-70s at times, making for sweaty and sticky weather.

High temperatures will generally reach the upper 80s to mid-90s this week, but Monday is expected to be the hottest day. Afternoon highs could climb into the mid to upper 90s, while dew points rise into the low to mid-70s.

This combination will lead to dangerous heat index values, or feels like temperatures, of 105 to 110 degrees on Monday afternoon. An extreme heat warning is in effect for parts of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, from 9 a.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday.

What's next:

The rest of the week will be hot and muggy with highs in the 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Daily storm chances remain in the forecast, mainly during the evening and overnight hours.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)