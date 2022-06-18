Twin Cities cooling centers prepare to welcome people trying to beat the heat

As the thermometer starts to rise, those across the Twin Cities are preparing to cool off.

The city of New Brighton is opening the doors of its community center to those trying to beat the heat over the next few days.

"We really want to be a part of the community and one of the ways that we can do that is by helping to take care of our folks who need it the most," said New Brighton Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fink.

On Sunday and Monday, the community center will have a room set up with tables, chairs, ice water and plenty of outlets to charge devices.

"We want to make sure that people have a place to plug in their phones, that they can just relax. They don't have to feel like they are on guard. They don't have to pay to be here," said Fink.

The heat isn't just uncomfortable. It can be dangerous.

Dr. George Morris from St. Cloud-based CentraCare says they see an influx of patients when the heat index rises.

"We don't want to have to see you in the emergency room. We don't want to have to take care of you in the hospital," said Morris. "We are all looking forward to summer in Minnesota, but we know at times, [the heat] is almost too much."

Ahead of the anticipated hot streak, he wants to warn people to look out for the signs of heat stroke, especially in the very young and elderly.

"I don't feel right, I feel tired, I'm sweaty I'm clammy, my pulse is going a little faster...and then at a point in time, many people stop. They stop sweating and they really go quiet," said Morris.

To stay safe in the sun, wear light clothing, drink lots of water and escape inside when it gets too hot.

Both Ramsey and Hennepin counties have a variety of cooling centers available.

There is an excessive heat warning in effect from 1 p.m. on Sunday to 1 a.m. Tuesday for the Twin Cities metro and western Minnesota, with the heat index expected to be more than 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Most of the remainder of the state is under a heat advisory.