Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it was Sunday morning

article

The Brief This weekend saw the coldest mornings of fall so far. The Sunday morning low temperature was 21 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Monday will also be cold before a warm trend settles in.



The coldest temperatures of the fall season so far led to some scattered flurries this weekend, but a warm trend is expected later this week.

Sunday cold temperatures

Low temperatures on Sunday morning. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Saturday and Sunday have had the coldest mornings of fall so far.

Saturday low temperatures dipped down to 28 degrees.

The coldest temperature for November so far this year at Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport was on Sunday morning at 21 degrees. That's the coldest temperature at the airport since March 22, 2025.

The coldest temperature in October this year for MSP airport was 30 degrees.

What's next:

Monday temperatures will also be cold before a warmer trend settles in later in the work week.

Low temperatures across Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin

Local perspective:

Here's a look at low temperatures across Minnesota on Sunday morning:

Minneapolis-St. Paul: 21 degrees

International Falls: 15 degrees

Bemidji: 17 degrees

Detroit Lakes: 16 degrees

Ely: 18 degrees

Hibbing: 15 degrees

Brainerd: 20 degrees

Alexandria: 18 degrees

Morris: 19 degrees

Grand Marais: 21 degrees

Duluth: 17 degrees

Hinckley: 19 degrees

St. Cloud: 18 degrees

Willmar: 19 degrees

Marshall: 17 degrees

Cambridge: 17 degrees

Hutchinson: 20 degrees

New Ulm: 19 degrees

Windom: 19 degrees

Faribault: 21 degrees

Mankato: 20 degrees

Owatonna: 20 degrees

Red Wing: 21 degrees

Rochester: 20 degrees

Here's a look at low temperatures across parts of western Wisconsin

Hayward: 18 degrees

New Richmond: 18 degrees

Eau Claire: 20 degrees

La Crosse: 23 degrees

Minnesota weather forecast

What to expect:

Winds gusting into the 20s out of the northwest will keep wind chills very bitter Sunday.

Highs will struggle to reach 30 degrees all day long.

Watch for a few bursts of flurries Sunday afternoon and into early parts of the evening.

The cold lingers through Monday before the weather pattern changes to a warmer one.

Highs warm back into the 40s to some lower 50s later in the work week.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid and then upper 50s Friday into Saturday.

Little to no precipitation is expected for the work week.