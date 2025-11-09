Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it was Sunday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The coldest temperatures of the fall season so far led to some scattered flurries this weekend, but a warm trend is expected later this week.
Sunday cold temperatures
Low temperatures on Sunday morning. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
Saturday and Sunday have had the coldest mornings of fall so far.
Saturday low temperatures dipped down to 28 degrees.
The coldest temperature for November so far this year at Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport was on Sunday morning at 21 degrees. That's the coldest temperature at the airport since March 22, 2025.
The coldest temperature in October this year for MSP airport was 30 degrees.
What's next:
Monday temperatures will also be cold before a warmer trend settles in later in the work week.
Low temperatures across Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin
Local perspective:
Here's a look at low temperatures across Minnesota on Sunday morning:
- Minneapolis-St. Paul: 21 degrees
- International Falls: 15 degrees
- Bemidji: 17 degrees
- Detroit Lakes: 16 degrees
- Ely: 18 degrees
- Hibbing: 15 degrees
- Brainerd: 20 degrees
- Alexandria: 18 degrees
- Morris: 19 degrees
- Grand Marais: 21 degrees
- Duluth: 17 degrees
- Hinckley: 19 degrees
- St. Cloud: 18 degrees
- Willmar: 19 degrees
- Marshall: 17 degrees
- Cambridge: 17 degrees
- Hutchinson: 20 degrees
- New Ulm: 19 degrees
- Windom: 19 degrees
- Faribault: 21 degrees
- Mankato: 20 degrees
- Owatonna: 20 degrees
- Red Wing: 21 degrees
- Rochester: 20 degrees
Here's a look at low temperatures across parts of western Wisconsin
- Hayward: 18 degrees
- New Richmond: 18 degrees
- Eau Claire: 20 degrees
- La Crosse: 23 degrees
Minnesota weather forecast
What to expect:
Winds gusting into the 20s out of the northwest will keep wind chills very bitter Sunday.
Highs will struggle to reach 30 degrees all day long.
Watch for a few bursts of flurries Sunday afternoon and into early parts of the evening.
The cold lingers through Monday before the weather pattern changes to a warmer one.
Highs warm back into the 40s to some lower 50s later in the work week.
Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid and then upper 50s Friday into Saturday.
Little to no precipitation is expected for the work week.
