Minnesota weather: Cold Sunday, staying cold this week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be fairly quiet on Sunday with a bitterly cold first week of December.
Sunday forecast
Local perspective:
The day is starting out a little breezy with some minor blowing and drifting snow.
The winds will slowly back off throughout the day.
Temperatures are staying cold and steady.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight, leading to another very cold day to start off December.
A few areas of flurries and a dusting of snow looks possible on Monday.
Most of the work week stays quiet and cold.
The coldest day may land on Thursday, with parts of the state dipping subzero to start off the day.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.