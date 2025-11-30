Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Cold Sunday, staying cold this week

Published  November 30, 2025 7:41am CST
Sunday will be quiet with a cold first week of December ahead.

The Brief

    • It'll stay cold as the winter system continues east of the Twin Cities metro.
    • There will be a few flurries possible with bitterly cold temperatures on Monday.
    • Temperatures will stay well below average all of this work week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be fairly quiet on Sunday with a bitterly cold first week of December

Sunday forecast 

Local perspective:

The day is starting out a little breezy with some minor blowing and drifting snow. 

The winds will slowly back off throughout the day. 

Temperatures are staying cold and steady.

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight, leading to another very cold day to start off December. 

A few areas of flurries and a dusting of snow looks possible on Monday. 

Most of the work week stays quiet and cold. 

The coldest day may land on Thursday, with parts of the state dipping subzero to start off the day.

