Minnesota weather: Cold continues to linger on Sunday, warmer week ahead

The Brief It'll be a sunny start to Sunday before clouds roll in later in the day. Temperatures will rise on Sunday night, leading to a warmer start to the work week. There will be a big swing from cold to warm weather as above freezing temperatures arrive on Tuesday.



Frigid air will stick around on Sunday before things warm up later in the work week.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Sunday will stay cold all day long without very much wind.

Expect plenty of sunshine to start with clouds rolling in later in the day.

Temperatures will rise Sunday night, leading to a warmer start to kick off the work week.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures will be closer to average, with most peaking in the mid-20s on Monday afternoon.

With light winds and some sunshine, it is shaping up to be a relatively mild day to start the work week.

Warmer air moves into the region heading into Tuesday, leading to Tuesday and Wednesday featuring highs that will peak above freezing. Some areas could even peak close to 40 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front may bring a little wintry mix, snow, and wind along with falling temperatures for Thursday.