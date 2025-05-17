Minnesota weather: Cold and breezy Saturday with milder and sunny Sunday

The Brief Cold temperatures linger today and tonight before we start to moderate temperatures. A gradual climb in temperatures is possible in the days to come. Another shot at rain showers arrives late Monday and lasts through Tuesday with warmer temperatures to follow.



The system that brought thunderstorms on Thursday along with the wind and rain yesterday is slowly moving away, but a chilly and blustery Saturday is still expected.

Weekend outlook

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Temperatures will stay well below average across the state today. Highs may linger in the 40s and lower 50s for most.

A strong northwest breeze keeps us feeling chilly and will pull in more of the cold temperatures tonight.

Much of the area may dip into the 30s with the metro closer to 40 or lower 40s.

We climb back into the 60s tomorrow with sunshine and much lighter winds making for a pleasant close to the weekend.

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

Another system will bring a chance of rain showers late Monday and last into Tuesday.

This low pressure system may mainly bring rain to the southern part of the state.

The trend after this shot at rain showers looks to be one of slowly warming temperatures both in overnight lows and daytime highs.

We look to be back in the 70s next weekend.