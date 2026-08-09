Minnesota weather: Cloudy start to Sunday, humidity and sunshine ahead

The Brief Sunday is off to a cloudy start with showers and thunderstorms in the southern part of Minnesota. Skies are expected to clear later in the day, bringing sunshine and humidity. More scattered showers are possible late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.



Sunday morning brings cloudy skies before warmth and humidity move into the area later in the day.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

The southern part of Minnesota is seeing showers and thunderstorms, but those systems are expected to move out of the area as the morning continues.

Cloud cover may linger in the Twin Cities until midday, but skies should start to break up with pockets of sunshine peaking through.

Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s Sunday, with humidity noticeable but not overwhelming.

Overnight lows will drop to around 64 degrees.

Future forecast

What's next:

Monday is shaping up to be partly cloudy and quiet, with dew points near 60 degrees, making for a warm but comfortable day.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, depending on your location. Another wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

After that, temperatures are expected to dip slightly into the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday before possibly climbing back near 80 by Saturday.

The forecast calls for a mostly quiet week, with only a few chances for rain.