Rush City man drowns in St. Croix River after driving car into water to flee deputies

The Brief A man with a felony warrant fled Chisago County deputies and entered the St. Croix River on Thursday. After an overnight search, deputies found the man’s body downstream on Friday. Multiple agencies, including local fire departments and the U.S. National Park Service, assisted in the search.



A traffic stop attempt led to a search and recovery operation after a man fled from deputies and entered the St. Croix River on Thursday evening.

Deputies pursue wanted man to St. Croix River

What we know:

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, just before 6 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a man with an outstanding felony warrant.

The driver fled the stop, and deputies pursued. Eventually, the man drove his car into the St. Croix River using a boat ramp at the Railroad Landing river access, authorities said.

Deputies then saw the man leave his car and swim away, and they eventually lost sight of him.

An extensive search ensued and around 9 a.m. Friday, the man's body was found by authorities. He was found about 1/8 of a mile downstream from where he entered the river, law enforcement said.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share what the felony warrant was for.

The man's exact cause of death is currently not known.