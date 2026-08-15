Minnesota weather: Cloudy and muggy Saturday, more sunshine on Sunday

The Brief Cloudy, humid and warm conditions are in store for most of Minnesota on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible mostly in northern Minnesota during the day and in the Twin Cities by the evening. Sunday will be less humid with more sunshine.



A cloudy and unsettled Saturday brings scattered showers to parts of Minnesota, but most people will see only brief interruptions to their weekend plans.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

A few showers moved through the area Saturday morning, with most rain falling in northern and northeastern Minnesota.

Central parts of the state and the Twin Cities may see a few sprinkles, but the bulk of the state will stay mostly dry through midday and afternoon.

Most areas will notice cloudy skies, warm temperatures, and muggy air. Highs are expected to reach 82 degrees, with humidity making it feel even warmer.

A cold front is expected to move in late Saturday, bringing a broken line of scattered showers and storms to the Twin Cities by mid to late evening.

Extended forecast

What's next:

As the cold front moves out, humidity will drop through Sunday, with dew points falling from the upper 60s Saturday night to the 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will also be breezy, especially along southern shorelines, with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will be around 81 degrees.

For those planning outdoor activities or time on the water, expect more comfortable air and a bit of wind, but otherwise a pleasant day.

The forecast shows a stretch of lower 80s through Monday, with plenty of sunshine to start the week.

Clouds will increase Monday afternoon, and there’s a chance for a few storms Monday night into Tuesday as another system moves in.

Tuesday will be humid and a bit unsettled again, with scattered showers and storms possible, but not a complete washout.

After that, temperatures cool slightly, with upper 70s Wednesday, mid-70s Thursday, and close to 80 by Friday.