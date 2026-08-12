J.J. McCarthy after Kyler Murray wins Vikings QB job: ‘Every competitor wants to play’

The Brief J.J. McCarthy spoke at Vikings training camp Wednesday, a day after Kyler Murray was named the starting quarterback. McCarthy said the decision was out of his control, and his mindset is to be ready when his number is called. McCarthy said he loves Minnesota, and wants to remain with the Vikings.



The Minnesota Vikings named Kyler Murray their starting quarterback for the 2026 regular season on Tuesday, ahead of their first preseason game this weekend.

After Wednesday’s practice, J.J. McCarthy addressed the media at TCO Performance Center for the first time after learning he wouldn’t be the starter. Kevin O’Connell named Murray the starter over McCarthy after 10 training camp practices, despite up and down days from both over the last two weeks.

‘Obviously disappointed, I’m a competitor’

What they're saying:

McCarthy was candid while speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

"Look, a decision was made that was out of my control. Obviously every competitor wants to play. Moving forward, it’s just about continuing to work hard and just staying ready for when my number is called," McCarthy said. "Obviously disappointed, I’m a competitor. But at the end of the day, it’s in the past. I’m moving onto the next practice, the next rep and the same mindset I had going into it. I’m focusing on the Giants this week."

The Vikings moved up in the NFL Draft two years ago to take McCarthy, just after he led Michigan to a national championship. He made a splash in his preseason debut, throwing a pair of touchdown passes before a knee injury ended his rookie season. He suffered a torn meniscus that required a full repair.

McCarthy went 6-4 last year as the starting quarterback, missing seven games with an ankle injury, concussion and a fracture in his throwing hand. The Vikings signed Murray to a one-year deal in the offseason, and O’Connell said the two would have an open competition for the starting job in training camp.

Will J.J. McCarthy get traded?

Why you should care:

With Murray the starter, and Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer also on the roster, the Vikings will have to decide how many quarterbacks they want to keep. O’Connell said Tuesday McCarthy is the No. 2 quarterback.

Does McCarthy not winning the starting job put a cloud on his future in Minnesota? He says he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

"This is the place I want to be. And I love every single person in this building. I love the state. I love the fan base and I'm going to continue to just do whatever I can for this team and this organization," McCarthy said.

He also said he’ll support Murray going forward.

"Yeah, he's just one of my teammates that I care for and respect and just like all my teammates in that locker room. So it's about just doing whatever I can for the room and this team and moving forward," McCarthy said.

What's next:

The Vikings open the preseason at the New York Giants on Saturday, and McCarthy is expected to play.