Minnesota weather: Clearing skies & drier on Friday, hot & steamy Saturday ahead

Friday will provide a reprieve from the heavy rainfall earlier in the week. Temperatures will feel pleasant and less humid. A hot and steamy weekend is ahead.



After days of heavy rainfall, clear skies on Friday will provide a chance to dry out ahead of a hot and humid weekend.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Cloud cover and fog are clearing out of the area on Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 60s by lunchtime.

High temperatures could peak in the mid 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Storms are expected to form in North and South Dakota before drifting into western Minnesota later on Friday night and move into the Metro by early Saturday morning.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Saturday is expected to get hot and steamy, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Hail, strong wind, and isolated tornado possibilities are putting most of Minnesota at a slight risk of severe weather Saturday evening & early Saturday night.

Humidity levels are expected to slowly drop beginning on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.