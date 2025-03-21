Minnesota weather: Breezy Friday, possible stray sprinkles in the afternoon

The Brief Passing cloud cover will thicken temporarily as a cold front moves through on Friday afternoon. Stray sprinkles could hit the metro area before skies clear up. High temperatures could reach 51 degrees before temperatures drop later this weekend.



Friday is looking breezy with a cold front bringing cloud cover and a possible stray sprinkle before the skies clear up later in the day.

Friday forecast

Big picture view:

Cloud cover will temporarily thicken as a cold front moves through the area in the early afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s by lunchtime, followed by a frontal boundary that will change the wind direction.

A stray sprinkle could pop up in the early afternoon.

Wind speeds could reach 20 or 25 mph.

Skies will likely clear by the evening commute hour with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

Overnight lows could reach 20 degrees.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Saturday will start off with temperatures in the teens to around 20 degrees before warming to the seasonable mid-40s in the afternoon, followed by some rain showers on Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to fall from the 40s into the 30s on Sunday afternoon as the rain mixes with some snow in the Twin Cities.

Northern Minnesota will likely see mostly snow.

Monday will then be sunny and seasonable with the start of a warming trend.