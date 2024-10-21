Minnesota weather: Another hot October day expected Monday

The Brief Temperatures Monday are expected to continue to be hot for October. A cold front is set to move through the state, making temperatures cool down starting Tuesday. Along with warm temperatures, Monday is expected to be sunny and beautiful.



The unseasonably warm temperatures continue Monday before a cold front moves through the state, causing temperatures to cool down.

Monday forecast

Temperatures will continue to be warm Monday with a high temperature of 81 degrees expected in the Twin Cities.

Some high clouds will drift in that will bring some filtered sunshine Monday.

Lots of sunshine is in store for most of the state with temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s. Temperatures are still shy of record highs, but are getting close.

Monday night is expected to be mild, with low temperatures in the 60s going into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures starting to cool

A cold front moving into the state will cause temperatures to cool slightly Tuesday, and cool even more Wednesday.

As the cold front moves in, some light rain is possible Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities and points northward.

Temperatures are expected to start to cool Tuesday evening. By Wednesday the high temperature is set to be more seasonable at 55 degrees.

Above average temperatures are expected to be back Thursday, but it is not going to be as warm as Monday.

Here is your seven-day forecast: