Minnesota Weather: A beautiful start to the week

A beautiful day is in store for Sunday. The wind has died down since Saturday, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 60 degrees. This morning is a bit chilly with some fog, and a little bit of frost in southern Minnesota.

Cloud cover lingers in northern Minnesota, keeping temperatures warmer up there. But the clouds will dissipate, and it will be partly cloudy to sunny across the whole state Sunday.

Sunday night expect some rain showers, those will last into Monday morning. The beginning of the week will be nice with temperatures in the mid-60s, but temperatures will drop by the end of the week, with high temperatures in the 40s.