Minnesota weather: 80s return and stick around this week

Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer on Sunday than they were on Saturday.

The forecast shows 80-degree temperatures will return and last all of this work week.

A few days may see some places peaking in the upper 80s and even close to 90 degrees by midweek.

This stable forecast will likely lead to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies nearly every day ahead.

The weather pattern may start to switch up slightly next weekend with a small chance of showers and temperatures lowering slightly to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast: