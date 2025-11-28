Holiday light shows across Minnesota: List
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Get into the holiday spirit by heading to the many holiday light shows across Minnesota this season.
Here's a list of light shows in the Twin Cities and beyond:
GLOW Holiday Festival
- Nov. 20-Jan. 4
- CHS Field, 360 North Broadway Street, St. Paul
- Tickets: $21.75 for adults. $12.75 for children 3–12, and children under 3 are free
GLOW Holiday Festival not only features millions of lights in various displays, but rides like a zip line and a giant slide. The festival opens at 5 p.m. on select days.
Landscape Arboretum Winter Lights
- Nov. 20-Dec. 31
- Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska
- General admission tickets: $10 for members, $25 for non-members, children under 15 get in free
The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting its Winter Lights event through the holiday season. It is an immersive indoor and outdoor event at night, celebrating the beauty of plants in the winter. There will be botanical-themed light displays for everyone in the family. Not only will there be twinkling lights, but warm drinks and food to enjoy.
For more information, click here.
Bentleyville
- Nov. 22-Dec. 27
- Bentleyville, 700 West Railroad Street, Duluth
- Free to attend, onsite parking is $12
The iconic Bentleyville has returned to Duluth again. Head to Duluth's Bayfront Park to have the Tour of Lights, which is free for all. The event also offers complimentary hot cocoa, cookies, freshly popped popcorn and marshmallows to roast. To really get in the spirit, you can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Sever's Holiday Lights
- Nov. 27-Dec. 28
- 3121 150th Street West, Shakopee
- Tickets: $10–$60
Want to see holiday lights but don't want to be out in the cold? Go to Sever's Holiday Lights, a drive-through light show in Shakopee. Millions of lights will "dance" to the songs of the season.
For more information, click here.
Spirit of Winter
- Nov. 21-Dec. 31
- 9950 North Shore Road, Waconia
- Tickets: $25–$100
Head to Waconia for the Spirit of Winter festival. At the event, see a life-sized Nativity scene, Santa's sleigh, winter llamas and a snow maze.
For more information, click here.