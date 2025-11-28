Holiday light shows across Minnesota: List

The Brief Minnesota has a vast array of light shows and festivals to bring in the holiday spirit. There are many in the Twin Cities, including GLOW Holiday Festival and Winter Lights at the Landscape Arboretum.



Get into the holiday spirit by heading to the many holiday light shows across Minnesota this season.

Here's a list of light shows in the Twin Cities and beyond:

GLOW Holiday Festival

Nov. 20-Jan. 4

CHS Field, 360 North Broadway Street, St. Paul

Tickets: $21.75 for adults. $12.75 for children 3–12, and children under 3 are free

GLOW Holiday Festival not only features millions of lights in various displays, but rides like a zip line and a giant slide. The festival opens at 5 p.m. on select days.

Landscape Arboretum Winter Lights

Nov. 20-Dec. 31

Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska

General admission tickets: $10 for members, $25 for non-members, children under 15 get in free

The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting its Winter Lights event through the holiday season. It is an immersive indoor and outdoor event at night, celebrating the beauty of plants in the winter. There will be botanical-themed light displays for everyone in the family. Not only will there be twinkling lights, but warm drinks and food to enjoy.

For more information, click here.

Bentleyville

Nov. 22-Dec. 27

Bentleyville, 700 West Railroad Street, Duluth

Free to attend, onsite parking is $12

The iconic Bentleyville has returned to Duluth again. Head to Duluth's Bayfront Park to have the Tour of Lights, which is free for all. The event also offers complimentary hot cocoa, cookies, freshly popped popcorn and marshmallows to roast. To really get in the spirit, you can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sever's Holiday Lights

Nov. 27-Dec. 28

3121 150th Street West, Shakopee

Tickets: $10–$60

Want to see holiday lights but don't want to be out in the cold? Go to Sever's Holiday Lights, a drive-through light show in Shakopee. Millions of lights will "dance" to the songs of the season.

For more information, click here.

Spirit of Winter

Nov. 21-Dec. 31

9950 North Shore Road, Waconia

Tickets: $25–$100

Head to Waconia for the Spirit of Winter festival. At the event, see a life-sized Nativity scene, Santa's sleigh, winter llamas and a snow maze.

For more information, click here.