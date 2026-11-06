Minnesota weather: 2026 ties for 3rd-latest first fall freeze in Twin Cities

The Brief The Twin Cities recorded its first fall freeze Friday morning, with temperatures dipping to 31 degrees. The Nov. 6 freeze ties 1958 for the third-latest first freeze on record. The average first freeze for the metro typically occurs in early October.



The Twin Cities finally recorded its first freeze of the season Friday morning, tying for the third-latest first freeze on record.

Twin Cities records first fall freeze

By the numbers:

Temperatures at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport dipped to 31 degrees Friday morning, marking the first official freeze of the season in the Twin Cities.

Several other metro communities, including Forest Lake, Cottage Grove, Crystal and St. Louis Park, saw temperatures fall into the 20s.

Friday's freeze ties Nov. 6, 1958, for the third-latest first fall freeze since recordkeeping began in 1872. Only two years recorded later first freezes: Nov. 18, 2016, and Nov. 7, 1900.

Graphic of the latest first fall freezes in the Twin Cities. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

The average first fall freeze in the Twin Cities typically occurs between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, making this year's first freeze nearly a month later than usual.

While the timing of the first freeze is unusual, the temperatures themselves are not. Average overnight lows in the Twin Cities are around 33 degrees this time of year.

Seasonably cool Friday

The forecast:

After a chilly start, Friday will be bright and tranquil with almost no breeze. Western Minnesota will see more cloud cover, while areas farther east enjoy mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures are seasonable with widespread highs in the 40s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 45 degrees.

Friday night stays seasonably chilly under a few passing clouds. Overnight lows fall into the 30s, with many areas near or below freezing, including the Twin Cities metro.

Temperatures warm into the 50s this weekend before potentially climbing into the 60s at the beginning of next week.

(FOX 9)