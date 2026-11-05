Minnesota DNR plants 58,800 seedlings to help defend against emerald ash borer

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources planted 58,800 seedlings on three ash-dominated state forest sites in north-central Minnesota. Crews used white cedar, hackberry, silver maple and swamp white oak to add diversity before emerald ash borer kills ash trees. DNR says the work is meant to help wet forests keep filtering water, reducing floods and supporting habitat.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has completed a large seedling planting project in north-central Minnesota as it works to prepare ash-dominated forests for emerald ash borer.

How the planting project works

The DNR said it planted 58,800 tree seedlings in the understory of ash-dominated state forest land in north-central Minnesota. The goal is to establish a more diverse mix of tree species before the emerald ash borer causes the loss of ash trees that now anchor these forests.

Local perspective:

Crews hand-planted seedlings grown at the State Forest Nursery on three sites near the edge of known emerald ash borer advancement, according to the DNR. The species were white cedar, hackberry, silver maple and swamp white oak.

"Our hope is that this project will give us one more tool to keep these ash swamps forested into the future," said Chris Gronewold, DNR Silviculture Program coordinator.

By the numbers:

Research shows the species chosen for the project can tolerate the tough growing conditions often found in ash-dominated wet forests or swamps, the DNR said. Planting often happens in spring, but the DNR said fall is preferred on these swamp sites because conditions are drier and easier for crews to work in.

Why the ash loss matters across Minnesota

The DNR said the emerald ash borer is an invasive insect that is fatal to all three of Minnesota’s ash species. With an estimated 1 billion ash trees in the state, the insect threatens tree canopies in forests and urban communities.

In northern woodlands, ash often dominates wet forests, according to the DNR. Those forests help filter water, reduce flooding and provide habitat for plant and animal species adapted to those conditions.