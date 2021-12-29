Minnesota tornado count rises to 20 for Dec. 15 storm

The National Weather Service has confirmed four more tornadoes occurred in Minnesota on Dec. 15, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the state during that storm to 20.

Two of the newly confirmed tornadoes were rated EF-2 and two were EF-3s.

Before Dec. 15, Minnesota had never seen a tornado hit the state in December.

While the damage was experienced across southern and particularly southeast Minnesota from the storms and tornadoes, some of the worst damage FOX 9 saw was in Hartland, Minnesota where a EF2 tornado damaged homes and buildings.

