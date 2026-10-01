Minnesota drought: No ‘official’ improvement despite recent rain

The Brief Minnesota remains 7 inches below average rainfall for the year despite recent wet weather, according to the state's official drought monitor. September has been the wettest month of the year so far, with nearly four inches of rain recorded at Twin Cities MSP Airport — almost an inch above average. The Twin Cities metro was recently downgraded from extreme to severe drought conditions, though no official improvements have been recorded on the drought monitor.



Minnesota is still 7 inches below average rainfall for the year, despite multiple inches of rain recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in the past week.

September rain brings relief, but drought lingers

What we know:

September has become the wettest month of the year so far in Minnesota, with MSP recording nearly four inches of rain this month — almost an inch above average, according to FOX 9 meteorologists.

Dig deeper:

The Twin Cities metro was downgraded from extreme to severe drought conditions last week, but one slightly above-average week of rain is not enough to officially end any drought conditions, with the state's data showing no official improvements yet.

The backstory:

Rainfall during Minnesota's main summer months was significantly lacking, with August coming in 7 inches below average, which explains much of the ongoing drought conditions.

While September has helped chip away at that gap, the progress is limited.

Northern Wisconsin drought

Big picture view:

While several areas have seen improvement, parts of northern Wisconsin are still experiencing exceptional drought, or the worst category on the drought scale.

Overall rainfall is running at a roughly 25% of average for the area since May 1, 2206, with rainfall totals for the growing season running between 4 and 8 inches. Many of these areas would typically receive between 18 and 24 inches of rain during that same period.