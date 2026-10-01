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Minnesota drought: No ‘official’ improvement despite recent rain

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Drought
Published October 1, 2026 11:16 AM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 11:16 AM CDT
MN weather: Cooler and bright Thursday
MN weather: Cooler and bright Thursday

MN weather: Cooler and bright Thursday

Thursday turns brighter and cooler with highs in the 60s and some filtered afternoon sunshine. Chilly overnight temperatures follow before a sunny Friday. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast.

The Brief

    • Minnesota remains 7 inches below average rainfall for the year despite recent wet weather, according to the state's official drought monitor.
    • September has been the wettest month of the year so far, with nearly four inches of rain recorded at Twin Cities MSP Airport — almost an inch above average.
    • The Twin Cities metro was recently downgraded from extreme to severe drought conditions, though no official improvements have been recorded on the drought monitor.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota is still 7 inches below average rainfall for the year, despite multiple inches of rain recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in the past week.

September rain brings relief, but drought lingers

What we know:

September has become the wettest month of the year so far in Minnesota, with MSP recording nearly four inches of rain this month — almost an inch above average, according to FOX 9 meteorologists.

Dig deeper:

The Twin Cities metro was downgraded from extreme to severe drought conditions last week, but one slightly above-average week of rain is not enough to officially end any drought conditions, with the state's data showing no official improvements yet.

The backstory:

Rainfall during Minnesota's main summer months was significantly lacking, with August coming in 7 inches below average, which explains much of the ongoing drought conditions.

While September has helped chip away at that gap, the progress is limited.

Northern Wisconsin drought

Big picture view:

While several areas have seen improvement, parts of northern Wisconsin are still experiencing exceptional drought, or the worst category on the drought scale.

Overall rainfall is running at a roughly 25% of average for the area since May 1, 2206, with rainfall totals for the growing season running between 4 and 8 inches. Many of these areas would typically receive between 18 and 24 inches of rain during that same period.

The Source: Information provided by FOX 9 meteorologists.

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