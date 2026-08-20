Minnesota drought: Nearly half of state experiencing severe drought

The Brief Nearly half of Minnesota is under a severe drought, causing lower water levels in some lakes and streams. A small part of northwestern Minnesota, as well as north-central Wisconsin, is under extreme drought. The Minnesota DNR says water conservation efforts are important as dry conditions persist.



The Minnesota DNR said 45% of the state is under a severe drought, leaving some lakes and streams with lower water levels.

Minnesota drought persists

Big picture view:

Below is the latest drought report shared on Thursday, Aug. 20, showing severe drought conditions across a large portion of the state. A small portion of the northwestern part of the state is now in extreme drought, as are parts of north-central Wisconsin. It's the first time in three years Minnesota has seen extreme drought conditions.

More than 88% of Minnesota is currently experiencing some level of drought.

Minnesota drought map. (FOX 9)

The data shared last month shows dry conditions with a far less severe outlook:

Minnesota drought map. (FOX 9)

The consequences are particularly noticeable on lakes in north-central Minnesota, where the DNR says a longer-term "storage drought" has depleted water stored in lakes, soil and groundwater. The region has accumulated a precipitation deficit of roughly 12 to 16 inches over the past four years.

There is also a small part of northwestern Minnesota that is under extreme drought as well as a small part of north-central Wisconsin.

Why you should care:

Minnesota DNR officials say extended periods of low rainfall can result in serious hydrologic imbalance, which negatively impacts oil moisture reserves, groundwater supplies, lake levels and stream flows as well as industries like agriculture, public utilities, forestry and tourism.

The drought is also increasing the importance of water conservation. As conditions dry out, irrigation of crops, lawns and athletic fields can increase, adding pressure to already-stressed water supplies.

Under Minnesota's drought response system, public water suppliers in affected watersheds can be required to implement conservation measures aimed at reducing water use, the DNR says.

How much rain would get Minnesota out of a drought?

By the numbers:

For the Twin Cities area as well as much of central and northern Minnesota, it would take a total of about 15 inches of rain over the next three months to get out of the drought status.

This would be almost twice the average amount of rain typically seen in that amount of time.

That means the area would need about seven inches of rain above average between now and Thanksgiving to get out of drought status.

The Minnesota DNR recorded a preliminary statewide average of 3.82 inches of precipitation in July, just 0.13 inches below normal. Grand Meadow recorded 13.20 inches during the month, while Wolf Ridge in Lake County received only 1.33 inches.