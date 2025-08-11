Air quality alert: Heavy surface smoke from Canada wildfires impacting MN on Monday

The Brief An air quality alert remains in effect through Tuesday morning for Minnesota. The MPCA says heavy surface smoke will impact the state on Monday. The AQI is forecast for orange and red, meaning the air quality is unhealthy for everyone, or for sensitive groups. Air quality conditions are expected to improve into midweek.



Heavy surface smoke from wildfires in Canada is drifting across Minnesota on Monday, with unhealthy air quality levels expected in parts of the state.

Air quality alert

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert from Sunday through 9 a.m. on Tuesday for the entire state.

The air quality index is forecast to reach the red range, meaning it’s unhealthy for everyone, in northern and central Minnesota on Monday. The southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities, is expected to be in the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The heavy surface smoke is expected to impact Minnesota on Monday, dispersing from west to east, and gradually clear into Tuesday morning. The smoke will likely create hazy skies, and potentially a noticeable smell.

High school sports impacts:

The MPCA advises sensitive groups in the red zones to avoid heavy exertion and limit time outdoors, and recommends others also reduce prolonged outdoor activity. The current AQI forecast could impact high school sports practices, as the Minnesota State High School League guidelines suggest athletes move indoors when the AQI is above 150, which is considered unhealthy for everyone.

MPCA air quality map for Aug. 11, 2025. (Supplied)

Improving conditions

What's next:

Conditions are expected to improve by midweek as a progressive weather pattern will prevent the smoke from lingering in the state for too long, according to the MPCA. However, additional surface smoke may move into northern and central Minnesota on Tuesday due to northwesterly winds, but the smoke will likely be less concentrated, according to the air quality forecast.

The latest air quality conditions can be found here.