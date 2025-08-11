Minnesota weather: Smoke returns Monday, mild with sunshine through midweek

The Brief Wildfire smoke drifts back into Minnesota, prompting an air quality alert through Tuesday morning. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 84 degrees on Monday. A front overnight could be a few rounds of showers or thunderstorms and help clear out some of the smoke.



Wildfire smoke returns to Minnesota on Monday, prompting an air quality alert for an otherwise sunny and mild day.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

An air quality alert is in effect until Tuesday morning, with the AQI expected to be in the red or orange across Minnesota on Monday, meaning the air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone or unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Heavy surface smoke from the wildfires in Canada will move east during the day, making for a hazy but otherwise sunny day. Temperatures are in the lower 80s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

A passing front overnight may bring a few showers and thunderstorms, but will help clear out some of the smoke.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will be sunny, but still a little hazy, with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Wednesday is more of the same with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

The workweek closes on a hotter note as dew points rise into the upper 60s to lower 70s. This may come with a few rounds of showers and storms.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

