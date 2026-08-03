July was one of warmest months on record in Twin Cities

The Brief July was the sixth-warmest month on record for the Twin Cities metro. The average temperature in July was 78.9 degrees. The Twin Cities saw 10 consecutive days in July with highs of at least 90 degrees—the longest streak in over 70 years.



It wasn't just your imagination: This past July was one of the warmest months on record for the Twin Cities metro area.

Record heat in July

July 2026 will go down as the sixth-hottest month on record for the Twin Cities metro, with an average temperature of 78.9 degrees. The hottest month on record was July 1936, when the average temperature was 81.4 degrees.

It should come as no surprise, as the Twin Cities experienced multiple extreme heat warnings throughout the month. The metro also saw 10 consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. It was the longest streak of 90-degree days in over 70 years.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport also recorded the highest temperature of the year last week, at 100 degrees. It was the first time MSP Airport has hit 100 since 2022.

But it wasn’t just hot in the Twin Cities metro: The entire state and most of the region also experienced one of the warmest months on record. St. Cloud had the eighth warmest July on record for the area and International Falls saw the 12th warmest month.

The official climate report from the U.S. climate database, which comes out in mid-August, will likely show July was one of the warmest months on record for the United States as a whole.