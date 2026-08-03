Minnesota wildfires: July Lightning Incident grows to 64K acres, winds threaten to fuel flames

The Brief Fires in the Superior National Forest have grown, with the July Lightning Incident reaching 64,718 acres and Little Knife Fire at 4,815 acres as of Monday, Aug 3. Evacuations, closures and fire restrictions remain in place, and visitors are urged to be self-sufficient and aware of changing conditions. Shifting winds and possible storms could impact fire behavior, while crews continue suppression and containment efforts.



Fire activity is picking up in the Boundary Waters and Superior National Forest, with changing weather and new containment efforts underway.

BWCA wildfires latest

What we know:

The July Lightning Incident has burned 64,718 acres St. Louis County, with fire activity especially increasing near Loon Lake. The Little Knife Fire is at 4,815 acres and 90% contained, with crews preparing to hand management back to the Superior National Forest on Tuesday evening.

About 960 personnel are working on the July Lightning Incident, and 132 on the Little Knife Fire. The public is asked to support firefighters by following closures and fire restrictions, keeping drones grounded and staying off the water where aircraft are gathering water. Visitors entering reopened areas of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness should be self-sufficient, have a travel plan, check weather and fire conditions and travel with multiple ways to communicate.

The area remains remote and risky due to weather, access and wildfire activity.

Why you should care:

Fire restrictions and closures affect access to popular recreation areas, and changing fire conditions can impact travel safety and air quality. Most counties remain under burn bans, and temporary flight restrictions are in place over the fire areas. Echo Trail is closed daily from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from North Arm Road to Forest Road 200, and motorists should watch for heavy equipment during open hours.

Portions of the Superior National Forest have eased from class IV to class III fire restrictions, allowing campfires in developed recreation sites and designated campgrounds with Forest Service fire rings. Visitors should check the forest’s Alerts and Recreation web pages for the latest on-site status.

Firefighting efforts, weather outlook

The backstory:

The Little Knife Fire started in Ontario and crossed into the United States on July 15. The July Lightning Incident includes several wildfires sparked by lightning in July, with crews using a mix of tactics including containment lines, fuel breaks and contingency lines.

Firefighters are working in challenging conditions, with shifting winds expected to reach up to 25 miles an hour from the south and southeast, possibly flaring up hot spots and generating smoke. A cold front overnight could bring thunderstorms, up to a quarter inch of rain and gusts up to 35 miles an hour.

Big picture view:

Resources are being added to less accessible areas, and crews are constructing containment lines close to the fire’s edge as well as along roadsides and portages. Strong winds and falling trees pose risks to firefighters. Temporary flight restrictions remain in effect, and a permanent restriction covers the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. More information is available on the Federal Aviation Administration website.

Wildfire updates by location

By the numbers:

Camp Fire: 4,357 acres, 69% contained, 5 miles north of Winton. Crews are checking smoke and building containment lines.

Finstad Fire: 1/10th acre, 0% contained, near Finstad Lake by Buyck. Detected Aug. 1, managed with aerial suppression.

Sioux Fire: 7,071 acres, 16% contained, north of Echo Trail and east of Jeanette Campground. Crews are staying overnight to build containment lines and extinguish hot spots.

Wolfpack Fire: 5,751 acres, 25% contained, north of Echo Trail and east of Loon Lake. Crews are accessing the south end by canoe and foot.

Bear Trap/Dark Fire: 37,885 total acres (29,778 in the United States), 40% contained, south of Lac La Croix. Crews are scouting for direct containment and thinning vegetation along trails.

Thumb Fire: 17,327 total acres (16,981 in the United States), 57% contained, remote and near the Canadian border. Crews are constructing lines near Loon Lake.

Chub Fire: 424 acres, 96% contained, north of Chub Lake. Crews are hauling out equipment and repairing the landscape.

Firefighters are canoeing out of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as the Little Knife Fire winds down, and management will return to the Superior National Forest on Tuesday evening.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when all closures or restrictions will be lifted, or how upcoming weather changes will impact fire behavior and containment progress.