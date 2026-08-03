Boundary Waters entry points reopen August 4 after weeks of wildfire closures

The Brief Superior National Forest will reopen more Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness entry points on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Some areas remain closed due to ongoing wildfire activity and needed repairs. Visitors are urged to check current conditions and plan carefully before heading out.



More entry points in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are set to reopen as wildfire recovery continues, but some spots will stay off-limits for now.

More BWCAW entry points reopening August 4

What we know:

The Superior National Forest announced that all water access entry points on the Gunflint and Tofte Ranger Districts, plus overnight motor entry for Saganaga and Seagull Lakes, will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 4. These areas were closed due to wildfires, but are now considered safe for recreational use after careful evaluation.

The Forest Service said, "The Forest Service continues to work with partners, along with evaluating current and forecasted fire activity, available firefighting resources and progress of fire suppression activities in reopening recreation areas impacted by the wildfires."

Visitors with permits for these newly reopened entry points can use them starting Aug. 4, but should keep checking for updates in case conditions change.

The phased reopening approach

Timeline:

The Forest Service has used a phased approach to reopening since late July. Phase 1 allowed day use in parts of Cook County on July 27, Phase 2 reopened more day and overnight use in central and eastern BWCAW on July 30, and Phase 3 added more entry points across Cook, Lake, and St. Louis Counties on July 31.

Now, Phase 4 continues the process by opening additional sites on the eastern side.

"These locations were selected because, in close coordination with partners, the Forest Service determined that they could be adequately accessed for recreational use," Forest Service officials said.

Some entry points and areas remain closed

Why you should care:

Portions of the BWCAW are still closed, especially those affected by the Bear Trap, Sioux, and Thumb Fires. Entry points 14-Little Indian Sioux River North, 15-Sioux-Hustler Trail, and 19-Stuart River will stay closed through September 30 due to fire damage and needed repairs. Permit reservations for closed areas are canceled, and refunds will be issued after the original entry date.

The Forest Service encourages visitors to consider other recreation options in Superior National Forest, including developed and rustic campgrounds, back country sites and hiking trails.

Safety reminders and planning tips

What you can do:

The Forest Service reminds everyone to plan carefully before visiting.

"Plan to be self-sufficient, ensure a travel plan is in place and shared with family or friends, know weather forecasts and fire conditions before your trip, travel with multiple means of communication, and understand that you are entering a remote Wilderness area with risks due to weather, access, and potential wildfire activity," the agency said.

Visitors should check the Superior National Forest Alerts page for the latest closure information, and use the BWCAW Trip Planning Guide for tips and rules.

The backstory:

The BWCAW was closed on July 14 after more than 25 wildfires broke out starting July 7, fueled by extremely dry, hot, and windy weather. While crews have made progress, some fires remain active and uncontained, and rehabilitation work is ongoing. Repairs to portages, campsites, and infrastructure like latrines may take months, with some best completed in winter using dog sled teams.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when all areas of the BWCAW will fully reopen. The Forest Service will continue to monitor fire activity and conditions, and reopening plans could change if wildfire risk increases. Visitors are encouraged to check for updates before making plans.