Austin, Minn. PD cancel shelter-in-place order after search for suspects
AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shelter-in-place order in Austin, Minn. has been lifted after residents were warned about a search involving a suspect with a gun.
Shelter-in-place order for parts of Austin
What we know:
The Austin Police Department said officers are responding to a situation involving a gun Monday morning.
Shortly after 10 a.m., authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for the area between 9th Avenue Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast while officers search for a suspect.
The Mower County Sheriff's Office also urged anyone who lives in or knows someone in the area to shelter-in-place, saying law enforcement is present in the area.
The order was lifted around 12:15 p.m. after police arrested the suspect involved in the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about what led to the incident. FOX 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.
The Source: This story uses information from the Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff's Office social media posts.