Austin, Minn. PD cancel shelter-in-place order after search for suspects

The Brief Austin, Minn. police have lifted a shelter-in-place order after a search for a suspect. The order was in effect as officer looked for a suspect after an incident involving a gun. The order was lifted around noon after being in effect for about two hours.



A shelter-in-place order in Austin, Minn. has been lifted after residents were warned about a search involving a suspect with a gun.

Shelter-in-place order for parts of Austin

What we know:

The Austin Police Department said officers are responding to a situation involving a gun Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for the area between 9th Avenue Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast while officers search for a suspect.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office also urged anyone who lives in or knows someone in the area to shelter-in-place, saying law enforcement is present in the area.

The order was lifted around 12:15 p.m. after police arrested the suspect involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the incident. FOX 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.