Minnesota hits 100 degrees for first time since 2022

The Brief According to the National Weather Service, parts of Minnesota hit 100 degrees on Monday. It's the first time Minnesota has hit triple digits in air temperature since June of 2022. A heat advisory expires at 8 p.m., but we'll stay hot until at least Thursday.



Sunday marked the hottest day of the year so far in the Twin Cities at 99 degrees. That record lasted about 24 hours.

Minnesota hits 100 degrees

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Minnesota hit 100 degrees air temperature on Monday.

Officials say it’s the first time the state has had a high temperature in the triple digits in more than four years.

The last time it happened? June 20, 2022. The record high for July 27? We set it in 1931, at 104 degrees.

The National Weather Service said that after an extremely humid start to the day, dew points dropping to around 60 degrees in the afternoon played a big role in the air temperature rising to 100. Drier air warms more efficiently than humid air.

Holy humidity

Big picture view:

The Twin Cities recorded a near-record high dew point of 81 degrees Monday morning.

Anyone who has stepped outside this morning knows: It's humid out there.

The National Weather Service recorded a dew point of 81 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 2 a.m. Monday. The Twin Cities hasn't experienced a dew point that high in 15 years.

By the numbers:

Dew points have only climbed that high a few days in recorded history. According to the Minnesota State Climatology Officer, an 81-degree dew point was measured on July 17, 2011, on July 17, 2011; July 18, 2011; July 19, 2011, and July 30, 1999.

The record high dew point of 82 degrees was set on July 19, 2011.

The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities had only spent 28 hours with a dew point above 80 degrees before today.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The heat advisory for the Twin Cities expires at 8 p.m. Monday. But it will remain hot through Thursday with highs in the high 80s and low 90s.