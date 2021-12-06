Arctic air finally arrives in Minnesota

It's definitely late, but nearly a week into the month of December, it's finally starting to feel like December.

Maple Lake, Minnesota. Photo credit: Deb Suckow (Deb Suckow / FOX 9)

After our weekend snow in some cases, northwesterly breezes ramped up late Sunday and Sunday night. Some gusts topped 50 mph rattling windows and sending trash bins flying down the street.

These breezes pulled in our first Arctic air of the season and dropped wind chills to dangerous levels by early Monday. Many layers will be necessary all day Monday as wind chills will stay well below zero, despite our abundant sunshine.

Day planner for Monday, December 6, 2021.

Thankfully the winds will quickly relax Monday evening, leading to a cold but much calmer night.

Clouds will increase overnight which will allow temperatures to rise, but that cloud cover could lead to a touch of light snow Tuesday morning across southern Minnesota.

