Snow totals: Up to 16 inches in Minnesota's Arrowhead over weekend

There were some big weekend snow totals in northern Minnesota over the weekend, with up to 16 inches in some parts of the Arrowhead region.

Finland recorded 16 inches of snow while Chisholm got 15. The snow is great for the drought and winter sports, says FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz.

Most locations in the Twin Cities generally just saw an inch or two or less on Saturday night.

Snow totals

Finland: 16.0 inches

Chisholm: 15.0 inches

Bemidji: 14.0 inches

Brainerd: 7.0 inches

Duluth: 6.4 inches

St. Cloud: 3.7 inches

Coon Rapids: 2.3 inches

MSP Airport 1.1 inches

