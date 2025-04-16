April severe weather: What to expect with Thursday's storms

The Brief The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota are at risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday night. Storms are expected from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The biggest threats are large hail and strong winds.



It may only be the middle of April, but it’s that time of year where we need to start staying sky aware.

We could get our first taste of spring severe weather Thursday night.

Thursday storms

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard says our Thursday will start dry, but things change as we head into the early evening. Storms will enter southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities around the dinner hour, and there’s a decent chance of "rumbling rainers" throughout the night into midnight.

Southern Minnesota around the Interstate 90 corridor is under a Slight Risk (Level 2) for severe weather. The Twin Cities from Interstate 94 and south are under a Marginal Risk (Level 1). The greatest threat with Thursday’s storms is large hail and strong winds.

What’s the timeline?

Timeline:

The greatest chance for storms Thursday is between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The weekend

Dry weekend ahead:

After the storms pass, we cool off with sun and a high in the low 50s on Friday. The weekend, including Easter Sunday, appears to include sun with highs in the upper 50s.

Get the latest on Thursday’s storms on the FOX 9 Morning News with Cody Matz and Keith Marler.