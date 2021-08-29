Another round of rain leaves 2 inches in Alexandria, less than 1 at MSP Airport

article

Minnesota got another round of rain Saturday, leaving about 2 inches in areas like Chanhassen and a little under an inch at MSP Airport.

Storms pushed across southern Minnesota on Saturday evening, triggering multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

Saturday's storms catapulted this month into the record books. August 2021 is now the 10th wettest August on record, receiving 6.89" of rain at the airport so far this month.

Rain totals:

Alexandria: 2.33"

Rice: 2.12"

Chanhassen: 2.07"

Long Prairie: 1.55"

Victoria: 1.25"

St. Cloud: 1.25"

Advertisement

MSP Airport: 0.81"