Air quality alert extended for parts of Minnesota through Friday

An air quality alert issued for eastern parts of central and southern Minnesota has been extended through Friday evening.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an alert from noon Thursday and lasting through Friday at 9 p.m. for the Twin Cities, Albert Lea, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Mankato, Winona, and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

The alert is due to current weather conditions allowing pollutants to reach the ground-level ozone causing the air quality to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone," explained MPCA. "These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minn. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight."

MPCA says everyone should take precautions when the air quality is at an unhealthy level such as limiting physical activity outdoors and avoiding local sources of pollutants like busy roads and wood fires.

However, people who are most affected by unhealthy air quality include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema

Children and teenagers

People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors

Some healthy people who are more sensitive to ozone even though they have none of the risk factors. There may be a genetic base for this increased sensitivity

The air quality should improve over the weekend as a low-pressure system will arrive and bring an end to the high ozone concentrations, the MPCA explained.

Visit MPCA’s air quality alert page for more information on current air quality conditions.