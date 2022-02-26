A nice and seasonable weekend ahead

After what feels like an eternity of temperature swings and cold weather, we're finally entering a stretch of more seasonable weather!

Temperatures Saturday morning will start off cold but will quickly head toward the low 30s.

However, the warmth will come with a bit of a wind. Sustained winds out of the southwest will blow about 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph through this afternoon, making it feel more like the low 20s.

Sunday will come with slightly cooler temps, and less wind, but we'll keep the nice sun!

Advertisement

Looking ahead to next week and we'll find temperatures hovering around freezing for afternoon highs and staying in the teens for overnight lows. Feeling more like our averages as we head into March.