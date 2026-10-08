Halftime with Taste Buds: Chili Mac
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen’s one-pot chili mac is the ultimate beefy, cheesy comfort food to satisfy big game day appetites. Simmer dry macaroni in a rich chili base and top with melted cheddar to make this quick meal a halftime winner.
Chili Mac
Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 cup onion, diced
2 stalks celery
2/3 cup red pepper, diced
1 lb ground beef
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes
1 15 oz can tomato sauce
1 cup water
1 14 oz can kidney beans
1 10.75 oz can condensed tomato soup
1 cup beef broth
8 oz uncooked elbow macaroni
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp smoked paprika
2 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 cup cheddar cheese
Instructions are available in the video above and here.