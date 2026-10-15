Taste Buds: Artisan Sheep Cheese at Shepherd’s Way Farms

Stephanie Hansen travels south of the Twin Cities to visit Shepherd’s Way Farms , an award-winning farmstead sheep dairy owned by Jodi Ohlsen Read and Steven Read.

Jodi and Steven produce small-batch, handcrafted sheep’s milk cheeses, bottled sheep’s milk, lamb, and wool products right on their family farm. Stephanie gets an inside look at the daily care that goes into raising their flock, milking, and the intricate aging process behind their artisan cheeses.

Shepherd’s Way is opening its doors to visitors for a Fall Farm Fest on Sunday, Oct. 25. The event features farm tours, cheese tastings, and sheep milk samples from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stephanie then heads to Shepherd’s Table, where Jodi and Steven’s son, Elia, sells local goods and farm-fresh ingredients. Stephanie picks up the Shepherd’s Way Friesago cheese to make a crisp, simple apple and cheese salad back in her kitchen.

Apple Salad with Cheese

Ingredients

1 large Honey Crisp apple

1 tsp Maldon finishing salt

1/2 cup Shepherd’s Way Friesago cheese, julienned

1 Tbsp chives, minced

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp black pepper, medium grind