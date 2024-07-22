Minnesota weather: Warm, humid Monday with pocket late day storms

It's another warm and humid start to the week with potential pocket storms later in the day on Monday and into the evening.

Monday's forecast

Fog greets us in the morning, and heavier fog in southeastern Minnesota could linger through the early morning. The fog gives way to afternoon sunshine and some clouds. Monday is a touch humid and warm, with a daytime high of 83 degrees in the Twin Cities metro and overnight lows in the 60s.

Scattered storms develop later in the day for parts of Minnesota, but the metro could see some rain between the dinner hour and midnight. Anything that develops falls apart overnight, but the storms could bring some localized heavy rain. We could see some redevelopment on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what to expect mid-week

On Tuesday, there could be some pocket storms in the afternoon hours, but humidity and temperatures drop a bit for a daytime high of 80 degrees in the metro.

After Tuesday's pocket storms, things stay dry through Saturday. Then comes the mid-week mellow, with temperatures in the upper 70s for a beautiful and comfortable Wednesday, but it turns steamy as we head into the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: