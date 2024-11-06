Historic Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa Falls to close, Molson Coors says

article

Molson Coors says it plans to close two of its smaller breweries, including the Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, that has operated in the city for more than 150 years, as it centralizes production at a Milwaukee plant.

What we know

In a statement provided to FOX 9, Molson Coors Chief Supply Chain Officer Brian Erhardt says the decision to move production follows the end of a large brewing contract.

"Following the end of a large contract brewing agreement and amid an ongoing canning line investment project at our Milwaukee brewery, we’ve made the decision to close two of our smaller brewing operations in Wisconsin and centralize statewide production at our main site in Milwaukee," the statement reads. "While never easy, these choices are made with much thought and consideration to position Molson Coors for continued success in Wisconsin and beyond."

Context

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company started brewing in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, in 1867 and has brewed beer in the city ever since, staying in business even through Prohibition.

The family brewery was purchased by Miller Brewing in 1988 and has since become a nationally recognized brand.

What about Leinie Lodge?

While the brewery will close, Erhardt says Molson Coors will keep the Leinie Lodge and its pilot brewery open.

"Ever since Leinenkugel’s joined Miller Brewing in 1988, the brand and Chippewa Falls have been a cherished part of our company and culture. That’s not changing. Leinie’s Summer Shandy and the rest of the portfolio will continue to play a role in our premiumization plans, and the Leinie Lodge and adjacent pilot brewery will remain open year-round for guests to enjoy and experience the Leinenkugel’s beers and history. "