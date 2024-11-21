Green Lake missing kayaker: Man contacted after authorities believe he faked his own death

The Brief A man who authorities thought drowned in early August is suspected of faking his death. Law enforcement believe he may now be in Europe. The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.



The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office has made contact with the kayaker initially thought to have gone missing this summer who is now believed to have faked his own death.

The sheriff said during a press conference on Thursday, while they do not yet know where he is, he is alive and deputies are in touch with him.

Authorities are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to update the public on a man who is suspected of faking his own death on a kayaking trip and fleeing to Europe.

What we know

When Ryan Borgwardt didn't return home from a fishing trip on Green Lake in Wisconsin in early August, local authorities believed he had drowned. But now they believe he is alive and well, instead of at the bottom of the lake.

Investigators discovered Borgwardt had recently transferred money to a foreign bank account, replaced the hard drive on his computer and communicated with a woman in Uzbekistan.

He had also gotten a new passport, which was checked by Canadian authorities the day after he was reported missing, and had taken out a $375,000 life insurance policy earlier in the year, leading investigators to believe Borgwardt faked his death and fled the country.

Investigators believe Borgwardt is in Eastern Europe, but they aren't sure where.

They say they won't stop looking for him until he is found.

What they're saying

"This one tops my 18-and-a-half-years of being sheriff. It didn't turn out the way we thought it was going to turn out. It turned out completely different," Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podell told FOX 9.

Podell says he wants restitution for the resources they spent looking for Borgwardt.

He is also looking at whether Borgwardt broke any laws, but so far he hasn't been charged with any.