Duluth ice skater's body found; authorities warn of thin ice

The body of an ice skater from Duluth was pulled from Woodstock Bay in Superior, Wisconsin, on Monday. It was one of several ice-related incidents in the region as officials warn of unsafe ice conditions.

What we know

Gregory Garmer, 78, of Duluth, was reported missing Sunday night after leaving his home around 1 p.m. to go ice skating on the frozen Woodstock Bay, at the mouth of the St. Louis River, in Superior but didn't return home, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities responded to the area Sunday night to search for him and returned on Monday.

His body was found around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon, near the Pokegama boat launch, where he had fallen through the ice.

Temperatures have only recently been consistently below freezing in Duluth and Superior, according to FOX 21.

The Superior incident was one of several ice-related incidents in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.

In Woodbury on Monday, two people were rescued, including one teen boy, from Markgrafs Lake after they fell through the ice.

According to Woodbury police, just before 4:30 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting that a child had gone through the ice on Markgrafs Lake. At the scene, police were told that others had gone onto the lake to rescue the first person and also fell through the ice.

Authorities say they were able to rescue one person from the lake, but the other person who fell through, a teenage boy, was "not able to be immediately rescued."

He was later recovered from the lake by divers, police said.

Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital.

According to authorities, the teen who was rescued was the first person to have fallen through the ice, but the second to be rescued.

This was the second ice rescue in Woodbury on Monday. The Washington County Sheriff said around 11:15 a.m. a man was rescued from Wilmes Lake after falling through the ice.

The man was pulled to safety, but authorities did not say whether he was taken to the hospital.

Olmsted County ice rescue

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, Olmsted County deputies responded to Silver Creek Reservoir in Haverhill Township for a report of two people stuck on the ice.

The boys went on the ice pulling a sled with gear and were about 150 yards from shore when the ice began to crack around them.

They were eventually rescued and brought to shore.

Authorities warn of thin ice

Law enforcement is warning Minnesotans to use caution when going out onto frozen lakes.

According to authorities, ice should be 4 inches thick for walking, 5–7 inches for snowmobiles and ATVs and 8–12 inches for vehicles.

They also warn not to go onto ice alone, avoid cracks and moving water.

If you fall into the water, authorities say to remain calm, try to pull yourself back onto the ice by kicking your legs and using your arms to pull yourself onto a solid surface. Then you should crawl away from the hole in the ice on your stomach to distribute your weight evenly.