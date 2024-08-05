Apple River Stabbing: Isaac Schuman’s mother 'consumed' by his death

The anguish and heartbreak still make Isaac Schuman’s mother physically sick.

"I relive all of it every day, whether it is in my dreams, my nightmares, my thoughts. I am consumed by it," said Alina Hernandez, Isaac Schuman's mother. "My heart races. I get a lump in my throat; my stomach starts to turn and then I start shaking and heaving and I cannot control it."

The family has established the Isaac Schuman Foundation to honor the 17-year-old who was stabbed to death two years ago during a tubing outing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin.

The foundation’s annual fundraising golf tournament was held in the rain on Monday at Oak Glen Golf Course and Event Center in Schuman’s hometown of Stillwater.

In an interview with FOX 9 last week, Hernandez described first getting sick along the banks of the Apple River two years ago, where she immediately raced after learning of the stabbing in a phone call from one of Isaac’s friends. She was forced to recount the agonizing story on the witness during Miu’s trial last April.

"Just the anticipation of the trial was really hard. But then realizing, you know, that we were going to see that video so many times," she said.

That video, 3.5 minutes, recorded by Jawahn Cockfield, another one of Isaac’s friends, ultimately helped investigators arrest Miu on charges of homicide and attempted homicide. The video captures how a summer tubing outing with Isaac and his pals escalated into a confrontation in which Miu pulled out a knife and stabbed five people, killing Isaac.

"I was told right away, that ‘We have watched this video 300 times already, and this was in the first couple of days, and your son died a hero.’ And that is what happened, Isaac died a hero," stated Alina Hernandez, who believes Isaac only jumped into the fray when he saw others bleeding and injured.

A St. Croix County jury ultimately convicted Miu on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide as well as several other counts including recklessly endangering safety and battery.

"I called him a monster because that is what he is," explained Donny Hernandez, who raised Isaac as his son. "And that is what he turned himself into that day. I do not give a shit what he has before that. But the monster came out and so did that knife. He could have been the adult and walked away any time and he chose not to."

Last week, the family and prosecutors asked Judge Michael Waterman to impose a sentence that would keep Miu in prison for the rest of his life. Instead, Miu was sentenced to 20 years.

"It is very disappointing," said Alina Hernandez. "I feel like a slap in the face."

With credit for time already served, Miu should be released from prison in his early 70s. Isaac never saw his 18th birthday.

"It is very lonely without Isaac," said his mother. "It is really, really, really hard."

For his parents, the painful reminders are everywhere. There are the views of the golf course behind their home where Isaac played daily rounds to his new clubs that his parents had to pick up from the store days after his death.

Isaac Schuman, who was killed in the Apple River stabbing. (Supplied)

"I look at them every day. He never got to use them or see them," his mom said.

His parents recalled when Isaac was not playing golf or studying for school, he was working with aspirations of studying engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Isaac started his first business when he was about 10," explained Alina Hernandez, who said her son’s entrepreneurial spirit helped him launch his own company, detailing boats and cars before he even graduated from Stillwater High School.

"He made his own business cards. He did his own website. He got incorporated and insured and he was just, he was a hard worker," his mom said.

While the past fills them with enormous pride, their future is filled with grief — from birthdays to Christmases they say, will never feel the same.

"It is just weird without Isaac. It is just empty," said his mom, who added she feels lost without her son. "I always called him my favorite Christmas present ever because he was born Dec. 8, and yeah he loved Christmas."

Added his dad, "We are numb to those holidays. It is sad because we still have a family, and we still do not see each other in that sense because there is that big of a hole."

"Just being able to talk about Isaac every day helps me," his mother said.

The Isaac Schuman Foundation provides scholarships for students who like Isaac, have an entrepreneurial spirit, and want to chase their dreams in college and beyond.

"I say his name and talk about him every day, and keeping his spirit alive, and just helping other people because he would want to help," his mom said.

the Isaac Schuman Foundation provides scholarships for students who like Isaac, have an entrepreneurial spirit, and want to chase their dreams in college and beyond.

FOX 9 has spent two years reporting on and documenting this case. Coming up on Tuesday night, Aug. 6, a true crime FOX 9 documentary will provide viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the investigation and trial that garnered national attention and sparked debate about the limits of self-defense. "The Apple River Stabbing: Convicting Nicolae Miu" includes new interviews with prosecutors, defense attorneys and the reporters who covered the trial from gavel to gavel. Watch the documentary at 8 p.m. on FOX 9, and stream it on FOX LOCAL and fox9.com. After it airs, you can watch the documentary on demand on FOX LOCAL, fox9.com and FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Victim impact statements

Here is Alina Hernandez's full statement she read in court during sentencing last week:

Your honor, I am Alina Hernandez, Isaac Schuman’s mother. Two years ago, yesterday, my life was forever changed. My life my world was devastated and my heart forever shattered.

Isaac Michael was/ is still to me an amazing and loving son. He was a mother’s dream. Isaac was kind, sensitive, smart, giving, helpful, talented, selfless, harmless and agreeable child. Isaac loved his family, friends, his girlfriend Alyssa.

He loved school and learning — he was an academic Achievement award recipient. Isaac loved music, he played the cello and piano and also loved to DJ for his friends and family. He played golf, basketball and loved to snowboard. Isaac was so excited about his new golf clubs that were on order. He talked about them every day and anxiously waited for them to come in. We got a call they arrived the Tuesday after he passed. He never got to see them or golf with them. Picking them up was heartbreaking.

He was supposed to golf that day but decided to golf later as his friend had to work so he asked if he could go with some of his friends tubing on the Apple River. I hesitated and he asked why, and I said "dad got a flight and needs to be picked up" Isaac replied " I can pick dad up" being the helpful and agreeable kid he was. But I said no "go have fun with your friends" It a was beautiful July day and I didn't want to send him to the airport if he could enjoy the day. Isaac wasn’t part of the confrontation that day until he saw what he saw. Isaac was standing in the back holding his tube to leave. Isaac stepped in when he saw people’s lives in danger and jumped in to help, He lost his life doing so, Isaac was a peacemaker.

Isaac Schuman, who was killed in the Apple River stabbing. (Supplied / Supplied)

I regret allowing him to go to the river every single day and not pick up his dad at the airport. I think about that day every day. I think about Isaac all day every day.

Isaac also enjoyed boating, fishing, skateboarding, biking, traveling, holidays, family time and time with Alyssa.

He was very stylish. He loved clothing and shoes. At 10 years old he started buying and selling streetwear and shoes with the help of his dad, Donny.

He loved to travel to the east and west coasts with us for my husband's work and family trips. He loved traveling and new adventures. Wherever we would go, he would research and tell us stories and fun facts. He loved going to the airport.

At 15, he got a job at a car wash and at 16, decided to start his own mobile detailing business. He detailed cars and boats down at the marinas and local lakes. With the help of his dad he got incorporated, insured and acquired all the equipment he needed and a trailer. He designed his own website and business cards. He was very driven to be an entrepreneur, like his mom and dad. People loved his work and his demeanor and personality. Since he was a young child in school, I always received compliments from teachers, family, friends, neighbors and clients on how sweet personable and helpful he was.

His work ethic in school and everything else he did was noticeable and respected.

I knew when I was pregnant with Isaac that I would be a single mother to two young boys, Jakob and Isaac, with no other income. As a single mother, I decided to work for myself. I started a business with two other single moms. I wanted to work for myself, so I had the flexibility to raise my kids and set my own schedule.

Raising my boys was my life! I was able to make every meal, drive them to and from school, attend every practice, game, field trips, lessons, band and orchestra concerts, everything.

A few years later, I married the best dad they could ask for and they gained a sister, Alexis,

Isaac looked up to his dad. Donny loved teaching him things. They loved spending time together. I remember one summer day, Donny said we are going to drive to Iowa tonight and pick up dirt bikes I bought for the boys, I said you did What!? He bought one for each of them and taught them how to ride. He bought them a little boat and taught them boating. Those are just a couple stories and could go on and on, but I am so thankful that Isaac had as many experiences in his short life that he did. He was so loved

He stole Isaac’s life and life and he stole my life! Losing Isaac — my baby — has devasted me and shattered my heart

I think about him constantly and the way his life was taken. Isaac didn’t die in an accident. Isaac was murdered by an evil monster. Isaac died terrified and I’m terrified.

I have fears and struggles that I never had before. It's paralyzing and exhausting.

Everyday functioning can be impossible some days. Isaac’s murder has affected my mental and physical health. Depression and anxiety are daily for me. I have panic attacks and I’m always nauseous. This is very personal, and this is obviously very public, but I feel people should know what losing a child so tragically and senselessly does. That this is what mass stabbings and shootings do to families and loved ones.

My heart races, I get a lump in my throat, I start to shake and then start heaving. This is a regular occurrence and can happen at any time.

I have triggers — many triggers including knives, pocketknives, ambulances, violence on TV. Certain words-stabbing, killing and many more. It affects every aspect of my life. My sleep, driving, work, getting out of bed, everyday functioning

My child’s life was taken away senselessly in a mass stabbing. Isaac didn’t get to start his senior year of high school and graduate with honors as he would have. He didn’t get to go to college to pursue engineering and becoming a successful entrepreneur as he would have. He didn't get to start his own family and have children, my grandchildren. He loved kids-he already had several names picked and would ask me if I liked them. He would talk about that he wanted me to take care of them.

Isaac was my favorite human, not just because he is my child. But because of the amazing human he was. He died a hero. I could sit up here all day long and talk about Isaac. I can talk all day about how much I love Isaac, but it was with his death that I learned how much everyone else- family, friends, his girlfriend loved him. And how much of an impact he had on those around him.

But the point is — Isaac was senselessly murdered and died terrified. The last thing he saw was blood and guts and tried to help. Even in death, Isaac wanted to help people. Hours after I received a phone call from LifeSource that Isaac was a donor and he could help many many people, they had questions for me about his health history. I spent a half hour answering the questions while bawling and throwing up. They said they could use his eyes — his beautiful blue eyes, bones ligaments, tissue of my beautiful, sweet boy.

Isaac Schuman, who was killed in the Apple River stabbing. (Supplied / Supplied)

I was so angry that I was getting this phone call but also so proud of him. I then I got a call hours later that Isaac was not able to be a donor because he didn't have enough blood to test.

His cause of death was by homicide and bleeding to death. That was the second most devastating heart-shattering call of my life and both in 24 hours.

The support we have received and continue to receive has been tremendous. Without the support of our family – friends, neighbors and community, including St. Croix County — I'm not sure I'd be sitting here today.

This has been devastating for all of us and they have held us up and still do. And we are so grateful for that. We are giving back through Isaac’s foundation. The Isaac Schuman Foundation.org. A foundation started out of the love and spirit Isaac had for life and his life lost so senselessly. Our mission is to help youth to accomplish their dreams. Like-minded and ones that have been affected by senseless violence and for their mental health.

I miss Isaac so much and I am so proud of who he was and all he accomplished in his 17 short years. I love him so much and I would do anything to have him back. I miss his texts all day, his voice, his homemade cards that told me how much he loves me and I was the best mom. He would attend family functions, weddings, grad parties with me without hesitation when my husband and son were traveling, without hesitation. I would ask him for help with things — even if he had already showed me 10 times how to do something — my computer or anything technical — he would patiently help me again.

I don’t want any one of you to know what this feels like. It's a living hell and I hope the monster suffers as much as I do every day until he gets to hell. People ask me "what is justice to me?" Justice to me is getting my child back. Going through this trial, I told myself there was a prize at the end and there wasn’t. I am thankful the jury got it right and the monster will die in prison but the only justice for me is my Isaac.

He has no remorse and plays the victim. It makes me nauseous. He has no soul. He is a liar, he's evil and he snapped. Isaac was murdered and others severely injured in a senseless act of violence. that needs to stop.

Judge, I ask you to sentence him to the fullest.

Here is Isaac's stepdad Donny Hernandez's full victim impact statement:

Isaac Schuman, who was killed in the Apple River stabbing. (Supplied / Supplied)

Your Honor,

Miu stated in his interview with law enforcement, "I have bigger dreams, now shattered," but what about Isaac's dreams? What about all of his loved ones' dreams for him and with him? I want to share with everyone how Isaac was the most beautiful young man that wanted nothing but the best for everyone, no fighting, no arguing, just wanting peace for everyone and to be kind.

Isaac was born a happy baby, always smiling appreciating life and the people around him. I have been blessed to be able to raise him as my own child and proud that I earned from him to call me Dad. Anytime I needed help he was always there, no negative attitude, just always "Yes dad let's do it" — it's what a parent wants to hear from their child.

As a father that traveled for work, the holidays were extra special for our family. It was always around Halloween when I completed my work and Dad was coming home for the rest of the year. Once I returned home, we enjoyed our time together at home as a family preparing for holidays to come. Anyone that had the opportunity to work with me knew how important and special these holidays meant to me and my family. Since Isaac's passing our family has been numb to all of these holidays that most families enjoy.

Isaac always did what was expected from him and went above and beyond because he strived for excellence in anything that he set his mind to. Isaac loves his Mom, Dad, his siblings, Alexis and Jake, and his dog Cheyenne.

I will forever miss his "What’s up dad?" and most importantly, every time telling each other "I love you" after every call, or when it was time to fly back to work or just him leaving for school. We never went our different ways without saying those words to each other. I cannot describe how much pain I carry around every day and how much I miss my Isaac. The loss of my son Isaac is indescribable and how it has impacted my life in so many ways. Isaac, you are my best friend. I love you and I will miss you forever.

Your Honor, this monster took Isaac's future away from him and his loved ones. As we saw this monster (Miu) in court whimpering over photos of "his Baby" (a dog) and him squeezing his heart pillow knowing that you took Isaac's heart from him.

Listening to your attorneys defend you as this feeble little man that was forced on the river with a heart condition with snorkel gear looking for a phone that know one cared about and, shed not one tear over the child you murdered. As your friends sit and act like they know nothing or saw anything "While they watch the trial on their phones in the hallway when directed not to," it clearly shows desperation and length they had to do whatever it takes to get Mui a not guilty verdict.

Anyone looking at the photos and videos clearly shows that Isaac is scared and nervous and didn't want to be there.

Your Honor, I am a man of faith and honor. I ask you to give the maximum sentence to this monster so he can rot in the hell that he created for himself, so he can never have the opportunity to commit another crime like he did. I am a man who believes in justice. What type of justice lies in your honor's hands.

My son Isaac died a hero to preserve life.

Thank you for the court's time, your Honor.