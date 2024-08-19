Driver charged in Lake Elmo crash that killed 5-year-old girl

A 48-year-old driver is facing charges in a Lake Elmo crash that left a 5-year-old girl dead earlier this year.

The charges

Jeffrey Dean Alexander Jr, of St. Paul, is facing two felony charges of criminal vehicular homicide, including for operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and for operating a vehicle with negligence under the influence.

Alexander was charged via summons in Washington County on Monday.

The crash

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2024, at the intersection of Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Boulevard.

Charges say a Ford vehicle was stalled in the left lane of eastbound Highway 36 due to a mechanical issue and had its emergency lights on.

A driver of another vehicle moved over to avoid the stalled vehicle, but the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder failed to do the same and struck the Ford from behind.

Morgan Petersen, a 5-year-old girl in the Ford vehicle, was significantly injured in the crash and later died from her injuries.

"She was always happy. She was a great little girl. She was the light of my life. Every day she woke up and she wanted to do something nice and listen to music videos and dance," her father previously told FOX 9.

The allegations

The criminal complaint alleges that Alexander's blood test taken after the crash found a BAC of 0.056, and he had taken prescription medication, clonazepam.

The criminal complaint alleges the Nissan driver was traveling 81 mph seconds before the collision and struck the vehicle while going 62-63 mph. He had also allegedly failed to "drive with sufficient distance between his vehicle and those in front of him to react to hazards within the roadway."

What’s next?

Alexander is scheduled to make his first appearance on Oct. 2.

If convicted, each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $20,000 fine.