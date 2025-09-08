Lake Elmo pickleball noise complaints lead to restricted hours

The Brief City of Lake Elmo officials say the hours for use of public pickleball courts will be restricted to reduce noise complaints. Officials say pickleball court hours will now be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the use of lighting after dark prohibited. Pickleball has increased in popularity in recent years, leading to some people installing private courts, and cities deciding how to restrict public ones.



A popular trend in sports has some surrounding residents of public courts less enthused about the noise it’s making, leading City of Lake Elmo officials to limit pickleball hours on public courts.

Lake Elmo pickleball hours limited

What we know:

Saying on its social media that they, "understand that pickleball has quickly grown in popularity and brings many neighbors together, but we also recognize concerns about noise from the courts," city officials will now set all city pickleball court hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new restrictions include prohibiting the use of lighting after hours, so that, "everyone can enjoy the courts while respecting the quiet and comfort of nearby homes," the post states.

Users are also reminded that amplified music on the courts is not allowed either.

Big picture view:

A sport that began gaining popularity in recent years, pickleball's popularity has led to people installing private courts at their homes, and some cities grappling with restrictions.

What's next:

Officials say in the post that the City will "research and recommend options like sound-reducing barriers and additional landscaping with trees and bushes for consideration" in 2026.