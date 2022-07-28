Teen driver dies after crashing in closed-off construction zone in Lake Elmo: State Patrol
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo.
According to the State Patrol, 17-year-old Michael Philip Schweiger of Roseville was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox in a closed-off construction zone around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when they hit a dirt pile, rolled the car, and were thrown from the car.
The State Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Two others in the vehicle, also teenagers, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were wearing their seatbelts, the State Patrol's report says.
The investigation is ongoing.