Teen driver dies after crashing in closed-off construction zone in Lake Elmo: State Patrol

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo.

According to the State Patrol, 17-year-old Michael Philip Schweiger of Roseville was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox in a closed-off construction zone around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when they hit a dirt pile, rolled the car, and were thrown from the car.

The State Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Two others in the vehicle, also teenagers, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were wearing their seatbelts, the State Patrol's report says.

The investigation is ongoing.