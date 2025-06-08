Therapists on 4 legs (and 2) keeping up with growing popularity of non-traditional therapy

The Brief Acres of Life Therapy and Wellness Center is tucked away on 60 acres in Forest Lake. The idea for equine therapy started when the founder, Lynn Moore, was going through her own personal struggles. Now acres has grown to include many licensed therapists and has a nine-month waiting list.



The idea for Acres for Life Therapy and Wellness Center started nearly three decades ago, before Lynn Moore knew anything about equine therapy.

"I really was a shell of a person empty, lost, didn't really know who I was. nobody really knew though," says Moore. "It was kind of a silent journey because everything on the outside looked great."

Loving horses but not knowing much about equine therapy or starting a nonprofit, Moore went on to become a licensed therapist. She’s earned multiple Master’s degrees in substance abuse counseling, professional counseling., and now coordinates with a network of licensed therapists helping clients ranging from 3 to 97 years old.

Need for more therapists

Big picture view:

Popularity from people seeking time at Acres has grown so much, they now have a nine-month waiting list.

Saving space for patients

The backstory:

Dawn Rogers has visited Acres for years, after the death of her 15-year-old daughter Olivia.

"2016, May 28th, Olivia died by her own hand to suicide," says Rogers. "I was home, and I found her. We had had an argument and so there was just a lot wrapped up in that."

Rogers says the help from Acres, the horses combined with therapists, helped save her own life.

"They taught me to, if you're hungry, eat. If you're sad, be sad. If you want to celebrate, celebrate," says Rogers. "If you just want to hang with your friends, hang with your friends and to learn to do that without guilt or feeling like I’m betraying Olivia.

Dig deeper:

For more information on Acres for Life, you can visit their website.