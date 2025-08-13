Late Forest Lake detective set to be honored Wednesday with procession

The Brief Forest Lake PD is remembering Detective Josh Brown, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday. A procession will run down West Broadway Avenue in Forest Lake on Wednesday morning, starting between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Members of the public are invited to line the sidewalks along the route to honor Brown.



A procession on Wednesday in Forest Lake will honor a police detective who passed away on Monday.

Remembering Detective Josh Brown

The backstory:

The Forest Lake Police Department announced on Tuesday that Detective Josh Brown had passed away unexpectedly on Monday. The department did not disclose the circumstances around his passing but said it occurred off-duty.

In an online post, the department wrote: "Detective Brown faithfully served the City of Forest Lake since October 28, 2017. He served with dedication and tenacity as a patrol officer and detective during his career. Detective Brown will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the whole law enforcement community… Thank you for the support, kindness, and compassion during this extremely difficult time."

Det. Josh Brown (Supplied)

Procession planned for Wednesday

What we know:

A procession is planned for Wednesday morning along West Broadway Avenue in Forest Lake. The procession will arrive between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., running east on West Broadway Avenue from I-35, then north on Lake Street to Mattson Funeral Home.

What you can do:

The police department is welcoming members of the public to line sidewalks on the route to pay their respects as the procession passes.

"Line the route, wave a flag, or place your hand over your heart as the procession passes," the department writes. "Let’s show his family and fellow officers that his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Police ask the public to avoid blocking streets, entrances to businesses, or trespassing on private property. Officers say the best places to stand would be along Broadway on the south side of the street or along Lake Street North on the east side of the street. Officers are also asking visitors not to park at Mattson Funeral Home, which is reserved for family.