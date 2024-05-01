One of two Forest Lake track athletes suffered what authorities are calling life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Tuesday.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims as Jase Blanchard and Samuel Farinella, both 15.

The boys were running in a group when they attempted to cross Highway 61 at a crosswalk near 202nd Street on Tuesday afternoon, troopers said. However, the boys were hit by a Cadillac driven by an 84-year-old Lindstrom man.

Both runners were airlifted to Regions Hospital after the crash. Troopers say Farinella suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while Blanchard is expected to recover from his injuries.

FOX 9 is not identifying the driver as he has not been charged in the case.