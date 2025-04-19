Hopkins to be renamed Paige Bueckers for a day on May 16

article

The Brief The Hopkins City Council proclaimed the city will be renamed after Paige Bueckers for a day on May 16, 2025. Paige Bueckers played basketball at Hopkins High School before launching her professional career. Bueckers was a top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and will play her first game of the season on May 16.



The City of Hopkins announced a proclamation to honor the accomplishments of Paige Bueckers by naming the city after her for a day next month.

The city will be called Paige Bueckers on May 16, the day she plays her first game of the season.

Hopkins to be renamed Paige Bueckers

What they're saying:

A Hopkins City Council report recalls Bueckers' making a name for herself as a Hopkins High School basketball player before moving on to the University of Connecticut.

She then gained many accolades and awards while playing for the Huskies while overcoming many injuries and setbacks.

Bueckers went on to win both the Naismith and Wooden Awards, ending her college career by leading the University of Connecticut to its 12th national title.

What's next:

Hopkins is inviting the local community to celebrate the kickoff of the WNBA season with local businesses while wishing Bueckers the best of luck on May 16.

City businesses will have themed specials and air the game to celebrate the season opener.